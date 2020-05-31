The takeover turmoil involving Charlton Athletic continues after Lawrence Bassini withdrew his interest and Huw Jenkins confirmed that his interest is dependent on the Addicks Championship survival. Now, per London News Online, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has a very simple plea – stability.

In truth, the Addicks have not been stable under the ownership of the last two groups in charge: Roland Duchatelet and East Street Investments (ESI). Fan protests against Duchatelet were organised and prolonged against the way that he ran the club.

In January this year, control of the London outfit passed from Duchatelet to ESI and Tahnoon Nimer installed Matt Southall as chairman. Only a little further down the line cue the Charlton circus again with a very public spat between Nimer and Southall about who was in charge that was played out over social media like a falling out of teen lovers.

With all of this bubbling in the background, and with Charlton facing the possibility of relegation, Addicks boss Lee Bowyer simply asks for some stability at the club. Quoted by London News Online, Bowyer says: “We need stability. If we are selling, we need to sell to someone who will take care of this great club – who will bring some stability.”

The combative former midfielder then continues by adding: “At the moment, we do not have that. It has been going on too long now. I have not spoken to Tahnoon Nimer for a month – but in all my time here I only spoke to Roland Duchatelet three or four times All we are being told is the wages should be OK for June. But until the money actually goes in, you never know.”

That worry, that potential for instability is obviously something that Bowyer wants to avoid. He adds that what is going on in the background is not his focus. Commenting on his focus, Bowyer simply states: “We have not been told about the Jenkins deal. All I am doing is concentrating on getting the players ready when called upon. We are working hard. The players will be ready for the first game – whenever that is confirmed.”

Championship clubs are set to step up the intensity of their training programmes in the coming week and are thought to be looking for a return to action around June 20.

All that Lee Bowyer is looking for is one thing – stability.

Is Lee Bowyer right? Is stability what is needed at Charlton?