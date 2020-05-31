Whatever your thoughts may be on the ongoing ease on lockdown restrictions, the Premier League is due to restart in just over two weeks time with mid week games to be played from June 17th. It is unclear at present whether the Championship will follow suit, as a meeting will take place on June 8th. However, it is likely that the Championship at least will be restarted sometime in the next month.

Arguably, the club in deepest trouble (in terms of form at least) is Hull City. Without a win since New Year’s Day, they slid down the table in alarming fashion after the away win against fellow strugglers Sheffield Wednesday. Yes, injuries have played a big part – but the lack of form and creativity is worrying.

With 9 games for all teams to play, Hull’s fixture list sees them play five games against sides in the bottom half of the table. Three of these are at home. I will take a look at these games and see where the Tigers are most capable of picking up the points they desperately need in order to maintain their Championship status.

Charlton (Home). Position: 22nd.

Goes without saying really that Hull’s home clash against their nearest rivals may be one of Grant McCann’s most important in his City tenure. Charlton’s form up until the suspension of the league wasn’t good – last 5 games saw 1 win and 4 defeats. If any game merits the title ‘six-pointer’, it surely has to be this one.

Birmingham (Away). Position: 16th.

In a vein of form that has seen the Midlands side struggle to win, they have at least picked up some points in the last 5 games. Admittedly they haven’t won in this period, but out of their last 5 fixtures they have drawn 4 consecutive games. Indeed, they haven’t won since 1st February when Kristian Pedersen sealed the points against Nottingham Forest. With key players due to be back from injury, City should surely fancy their chances at getting a positive result away at St. Andrews.

Middlesborough (Home). Position: 19th.

The lockdown came at an awkward time for Jonathan Woodgate’s Boro side – Paddy McNair’s goal against fellow strugglers Charlton Athletic saw them win for the first time in 11 games. Considered by some to still be a local derby of sorts, City will have to be at their best against Boro and having home advantage should be something they try exploit.

Wigan (Away). Position: 20th.

Along with Barnsley, the 5 games running up to the lockdown period were positive for Paul Cook’s Wigan side. Drawing 2 and winning 3, they were on a positive trajectory at the time and City will hope they struggle to rekindle that form when they visit the DW. This is one of the last fixtures that was scheduled in the season and as such, a lot can change before we get there – if the season restarts. However, we can expect the stakes to still be massively high once the game is due to be played.

Luton (Home). Position: 23rd.

The Hatters have made the news more than most over the suspension period as they appointed ex-manager, Nathan Jones, in anticipation of the season restarting. The “new manager bounce” will be something the Tigers hope that will have already worn off, as currently only 6 points separate the two sides. Due to having been the final Home game of the season for Hull with only Cardiff to play after that away from home, this game would have enormous pressure riding on it if both teams still needed the points and City fans would hope their team would have hit form before this for the result to not to define their season.

Those are the biggest 5 games left for Hull City if the league does re-start – but will they stay up, or slip down into League One?

Will Hull Stay Up Or Go Down?