A report from French news publication L’Equipe has linked Leeds United and Premier League outfit Southampton with a move for PSG’s out of contract youngster Thierno Balde.

With the transfer window on the horizon, Leeds United have already been linked with a wide range of players. Among those are PSG starlets Adil Aouchiche and Tanguy Kouassi (as per a report from 90min). Now, Leeds United have been said keen on a new PSG youngster.

17-year-old defender Thierno Balde has been linked with a move to Elland Road. Alongside Leeds United are Premier League Southampton, with the pair both said keen on the out of contract youngster. Leeds and Southampton are reported to have ‘expressed interest’ in the youngster as PSG look to tie him down to a new deal. Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne have also been linked with Balde.

The Parisian side have apparently offered Balde a new contract and discussions are ongoing regarding a new deal. Balde, a right-back, has featured four times in the UEFA Youth League for PSG, playing in either his preferred position at right-back or in the heart of defence at centre-back.

Since Marcelo Bielsa’s arrival at Leeds United, a host of young stars have joined the club. The likes of former Barcelona youngster Rafa Mujica, Scottish starlet Stuart McKinstry and young Polish playmaker Mateusz Bogusz are among those to have joined the club, while a host of starlets have made their way through the academy and into the senior side.

Jack Clarke burst onto the first-team picture before leaving, while the likes of Jamie Shackleton, Jordan Stevens, Leif Davis and Robbie Gotts have also appeared. Could Leeds look to bring Balde in as another one for the future? Or will PSG succeed in their efforts to tie him down to a new deal?

Would you welcome a move for Thierno Balde this summer?