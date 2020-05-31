The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has claimed on Twitter that Plymouth Argyle’s out of contract midfielder Antoni Sarcevic is wanted by Salford City.

Midfielder Antoni Sarcevic has been a fixture in Plymouth Argyle’s starting 11 since joining on a free transfer in January 2017. Now, with his contract with the club expiring this summer, he has been linked with a move away.

League Two outfit Salford City have been linked with a move for Sarcevic, as per a report from journalist Alan Nixon. Nixon has claimed on Twitter that Salford could look to tempt Sarcevic back to the North West as they look to “go for it” next season. His tweet read:

Salford. Going to have a go next season. Keen on Sarcevic from Plymouth. Contract up. Move back to north west v playing in League One. Decisions decisions. @rossreidmedia — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 31, 2020

Sarcevic, 28, has been with Plymouth for over three years now, first joining on a free transfer in January 2017. In his time with the club, the midfielder has made 131 appearances, scoring 20 goals and laying on 15 assists in the process.

The 2019/20 has seen him make an impressive return of 11 goals and eight assists across all competitions, helping inspire the Pilgrims in their promotion push.

Sarcevic has amassed plenty of Football League experience over the course of his career. He spent time in Manchester City’s academy and had a stint with Crewe Alexandra until 2011 when he made a permanent move to Chester, where he had spent time on loan.

Sarcevic then joined Fleetwood in 2013 and went on to play 138 times for the club in three years, scoring 20 goals and laying on 16 assists along the way. The midfielder went on to spend a short stint with Shrewsbury Town before joining Plymouth.