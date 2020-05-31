Speaking on The Phil Hay Show podcast, journalist Phil Hay has said Brazilian starlet Yan Couto is “one to watch” amid links with a loan move to Leeds United.

Last week, Leeds United were first linked with a loan move for Manchester City youngster Yan Couto. Couto is yet to officially join the club but a deal has been agreed and he will join the club on a permanent deal this summer. Phil Hay wrote for The Athletic to say that Couto is a player on the Whites’ radar ahead of the summer transfer window, telling fans to “keep an eye on that one”.

Now, Hay has commented again on Leeds’ interest in the Brazilian youngster. Speaking on his podcast, he said that Couto is set to sign a five-year contract with Manchester City and added that a year-long spell with Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa “could be very good for him” He said:

“He [Couto] is about to sign a five-year deal with them [Man City]. He’s a Brazilian player who’s coming over from South America and is very highly-rated down there.

“He’s someone Leeds looked at and thought about, and were making inroads into approaching and discussing terms with until it became clear he was so good that teams like Man City and others were all over him.

“We were told that City were interested in, if Leeds did get promoted, that a year with Bielsa at Elland Road could be very good for him, as it’s been good for Jack Harrison. Couto is one to watch.”

The aforementioned Harrison is the perfect example of how a Leeds loan move can help Manchester City develop their young stars. The winger has come on leaps and bounds at Elland Road and the Premier League side would hope a loan move for Couto would have the same effect.

Couto, 17, is a highly rated talent in Brazil and has played 13 times for his country’s Under-17s side. Now, with a move to Manchester City on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what they have planned for him.

