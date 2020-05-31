Chelsea is a club that can rightly be called one of the big clubs of the Premier League. The array of talent they have in their ranks makes them a threat on their day.

However, consistency has robbed them of many of these ‘days’ and the Blues often struggle to put together a string of results that make them genuine title contenders.

They are 4th in the Premier League table as it stands ahead of the impending restart of football. Take away the runaway leaders, and Champions elect, Liverpool on 82 points and the Blues are nine points, or three wins, behind second-placed Manchester City.

This season, Chelsea have leant heavily on the goals of Tammy Abraham and the dual-threat of Brazilian star Willian. Now, there could be another option in the pipeline with Frank Lampard’s side being linked to interest in Brentford’s exciting and dangerous attacking midfielder Said Benrahma.

This is something that we looked at in more detail here on The72 with this transfer insight article. Benrahma is a true dual-threat player who has scored 21 goals and provided 25 assists in 79 appearances for Brentford. These are split into 10 goals/eight assists this season and 11 goals/17 assists last season. 20 of those goals and 23 of those assists have come in the Championship.

Whenever any player is linked to any club, there is always going to be a cohort of fans who are ready to discuss the merits of any links made. That is true in this case with Chelsea fans discussing on Twitter how they feel about being linked with the Championship attacking midfielder-cum-winger.

Below are some of the comments being shared by Chelsea fans on Twitter about their club being linked with Algerian Benrahma who has lit up Brentford since his £1.5million move in July 2018.

Chelsea fans Twitter reactions to Benrahma links

The following tweet mentioned earlier links, from French Language source La Gazette du Fennec, that mentioned Chelsea’s interest in Benrahma.

This tweet has led to the following comments.

This is another tweet on the subject of a Chelsea move for Benrahma that has gained a lot of traction on Twitter.

Here’s how Blues fans have joined in the conversation on this post.

Individual Chelsea fans have also been giving their opinions of what they think of the links between their club and Said Benrahma.

