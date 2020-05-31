Chelsea is a club that can rightly be called one of the big clubs of the Premier League. The array of talent they have in their ranks makes them a threat on their day.

However, consistency has robbed them of many of these ‘days’ and the Blues often struggle to put together a string of results that make them genuine title contenders.

They are 4th in the Premier League table as it stands ahead of the impending restart of football. Take away the runaway leaders, and Champions elect, Liverpool on 82 points and the Blues are nine points, or three wins, behind second-placed Manchester City.

This season, Chelsea have leant heavily on the goals of Tammy Abraham and the dual-threat of Brazilian star Willian. Now, there could be another option in the pipeline with Frank Lampard’s side being linked to interest in Brentford’s exciting and dangerous attacking midfielder Said Benrahma.

This is something that we looked at in more detail here on The72 with this transfer insight article. Benrahma is a true dual-threat player who has scored 21 goals and provided 25 assists in 79 appearances for Brentford. These are split into 10 goals/eight assists this season and 11 goals/17 assists last season. 20 of those goals and 23 of those assists have come in the Championship.

Whenever any player is linked to any club, there is always going to be a cohort of fans who are ready to discuss the merits of any links made. That is true in this case with Chelsea fans discussing on Twitter how they feel about being linked with the Championship attacking midfielder-cum-winger.

Below are some of the comments being shared by Chelsea fans on Twitter about their club being linked with Algerian Benrahma who has lit up Brentford since his £1.5million move in July 2018.

Chelsea fans Twitter reactions to Benrahma links

The following tweet mentioned earlier links, from French Language source La Gazette du Fennec, that mentioned Chelsea’s interest in Benrahma.

Twitter: Chelsea have made €40m rated Brentford’s Said Benrahma a priority for the right wing and have ‘officially contacted… https://t.co/Gpecy7R2ja (@CFCNewsReport)

This tweet has led to the following comments.

Amazing player 🔥🔥🔥 — Ali (@Ali94872906) May 27, 2020

Get him! Just get him! Don’t even think, just do. — Provencal Peter (@PeterProvencal) May 26, 2020

he’s good, but he’s not 40mil good — Alfie🇬🇧 (@alfieleeds) May 27, 2020

This is another tweet on the subject of a Chelsea move for Benrahma that has gained a lot of traction on Twitter.

Twitter: Saïd Benrahma would be a fantastic signing for Chelsea FC. Decent finances, very high ceiling – good deal all roun… https://t.co/qWnzl0coT7 (@tovers98)

Here’s how Blues fans have joined in the conversation on this post.

He will be a great addition to the team. Quality attacker. — EMEKAWAAWA (@JoeNwagbara) May 28, 2020

Nice direct player we would ruin him with our tippy tappy backwards and forwards football — Bobbleski (@mjb2992) May 28, 2020

Iv seen a lot of him play and he’s absolutely quality. Not sure however a big move to Chelsea is the best move for his career as of yet but the talent is there — Josh (@CarefreeJoshM) May 27, 2020

Individual Chelsea fans have also been giving their opinions of what they think of the links between their club and Said Benrahma.

The more I watch Benrahma the more I want him at Chelsea. @ChelseaFC get this deal done. Thank willlian & Pedro and get benrahma. — I’m Madara & y’all the Shinobi Alliance. (@Smile4Kriss) May 30, 2020

no bro Benrahma is the 10 the next Hazard — Benrahminho a Chelsea (@benrahminho) May 29, 2020

If Chelsea manage to sign Algerian Forward Said Benrahma, they will have unleashed some wizard on the ball. Kid is a baller. A real baller. And can play anywhere on that forward line. — Aoshi Shinomori (@anj_116_) May 29, 2020

Would Said Benrahma be a success for Chelsea in the Premier League?