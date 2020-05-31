According to a report from The Chronicle, Newcastle United are monitoring Queens Park Rangers star Eberechi Eze ahead of a potential swoop for the playmaker this summer.

Queens Park Rangers playmaker Eberechi Eze has been one of the Championship’s standout stars over the course of the 2019/20 campaign. The attacking midfielder has scored 12 goals and laid on eight assists in 37 Championship games so far this season.

Eze’s form has seen him linked with a move away on multiple occasions this season. Now, a new team has been linked with the Queens Park Rangers star. Newcastle United are currently waiting for the Premier League to give their long-awaited takeover the green light and it is said that the Magpies could target Eze.

The Chronicle reports that Eze ticks ” all the boxes” of the prospective new owners. Newcastle’s scouting team are said to have identified a host of young talents as potential transfer targets and Eze is one of them.

QPR face a fight to keep hold of Eze this summer. The likes of Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for the 21-year-old and as speculation persists, it seems the R’s will struggle to hold onto their star man.

The financial implications of the COVID-19 pandemic could mean QPR opt to cash in on Eze rather than hold out to try and keep him on board but it awaits to be seen how his situation will pan out over the course of the upcoming transfer window.