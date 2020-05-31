The 2012/13 season saw Cardiff City promoted to the premier league for the first time. It was a return to the top flight of any format for the first time in 51 years.

The Bluebirds had spent nine consecutive seasons in The Championship. Each of the previous three seasons they had finished in the playoffs as well as finishing runner up in the League Cup in the 2011/12 season.

Things were looking good for the South Wales club. Fans were dreaming of a promotion to the top flight, but perhaps few predicted how the 2012/13 season would pan out. The season also coincided with the controversial ‘rebranding’, a shift of blue to red in playing colours.

The Bluebirds won 25, drew 12 and lost 9, seeing them amass a total of 87 points. They were one of the leading goal scorers in the league with 72 goals, as well as having one of the toughest defences – usually a recipe for promotion.

They went up as Champions, 8 points ahead of second place.