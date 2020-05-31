As reported by TYC Sports , West Brom are one of the clubs that are interested in signing 21 year-old Adolfo Gaich. With The Baggies on the brink of promotion back to the Premier League, what will Gaich add to Slaven Bilic’s squad.

West Brom face competition to sign the 21 year old who reportedly has a $15 million clause in his contract. The Argentinian has attracted interest from Barcelona, Atalanta, Inter as well as West Brom.

Despite having a fantastic season in the Championship, West Brom will need to make improvements to their attacking options. This season they have relied on Hal Robson-Kanu, Charlie Austin, and Kenneth Zohore during their promotion push this term. The trio have scored a combined 21 goals this season, but Bilic will be hoping to bring in a player that can score 15 goals in the Premier League next season. Could Gaich be that man?

It is difficult to tell, we are talking about a player that has been playing in the Argentine Primera division, which is a lot different to the Championship. Nonetheless, Gaich has been described as a “tank”, and it’s clear to see why. He stands at 6ft 3 and has proved to be a nightmare for defenders in Argentina, due to his physicality.

He contests an average of 8.65 areal duels more than current West Brom striker Charlie Austin and wins nearly 13% more of them than the English forward. Strength and areal ability is one thing, but Gaich has also proved he is clinical in front of goal. He has scored seven goals in 23 appearances for San Lorenzo, leading to him making is Argentina national team debut in September 2019. Gaich also has a shot accuracy rate that is 15.1% higher than Austin’s, and he has an average of 0.13 goals per game more. Gaich would certainly be a fantastic addition to West Brom’s attacking options.

YouTube: Los goles de Adolfo Gaich ⚽️ ᴴᴰ

He certainly looks like he would be some acquisition for West Brom, and you can see why with the goals above lots of clubs across Europe are keen on signing the Argentine striker.