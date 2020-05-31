Said Benrahma is in his second season at Brentford. If the Express are correct, that Chelsea and Newcastle United are interested, then it could well be his last.

The Express state that Brentford’s fellow Londoners Chelsea and north-east outfit Newcastle are interested in taking him in what would amount to a £22.5million deal.

The 24-year-old only cost the London side £1.5million and has more than repaid the Bees that outlay. He could prove a good piece of business with this Chelsea and Newcastle’s interest.

Who is Said Benrahma?

Benrahma made his start in football wit ha first big move to French side Nice in 2013 from minnows US Colomiers. He progressed through the ranks at the French club, benefitting from a series of loans to sides such as Angers, Ajaccio and Chateauroux.

A return to Nice from Chateauroux in June 2018 was a precursor for his move to Brentford in early July of that year.

He was always in and around the goals wherever he’s been and managed three goals and three assists in 18 first-team appearances for Nice.

YouTube: Said Benrahma Is The Most Skillful Player! 2019/20

What does Said Benrahma bring to the table?

If you look at the headline figures, Benrahma brings goals and assists aplenty with his game. Since arriving at Brentford early in the summer 2018 transfer window, Benrahma has scored 21 goals and provided 25 assists in 79 appearances for the club. These are split into 10 goals/eight assists this season and 11 goals/17 assists last season. 20 of those goals and 23 of those assists have come in the Championship.

Arrowing in on his performance output, per Whoscored, there is a lot that can be learned about his game. On a per 90 min basis (in order to look at expectation across a typical game), he is definitely a busy player. He typically gets himself into position to take 4.1 shots per 90. 2.5 (61%) of these come from outside the box and 1.4 (34%) come from inside the penalty area.

Accuracy-wise, 1.6 (39%) of his shots are on-target. His total of 10 goals from 49 show that he has a 20.4% conversion rate for shots that are on-target.

It’s not only about the goals either with Benrahma, but his final passes also bring teammates into play. This season he has played 2.5 passes per 90 (76 total) that have presented chances for teammates with the majority of these (2.1 per 90/65 total) being short passes of under 15 metres.

Reflections – does Said Benrahma fit at Chelsea and Newcastle United?

To start off, worse players have been bought by the likes of both Chelsea and Newcastle United for more money than they’d pay to land Benrahma. The big question really is whether he’d be a success in the higher League.

He’d struggle, of that, there is little doubt. He’d be coming up against better players that you see in the Championship on a day-in-day-out basis. Yet, he’s shown consistency and that would allow him to adapt to the higher level required of him.

Chelsea has struggled a little with a consistent supply and threat this season, as have Newcastle United. Chelsea has relied on the likes of Tammy Abraham (15 goals) and Willian (seven goals/six assists) to be the main threats in the Blues side.

For Newcastle, the situation is even bleaker. They have relied on Miguel Almiron (six goals/one assist) and Jonjo Shelvey (five goals) as their main threats.

What Benrahma brings with him is that dual-threat, that potential for goals and assists which both Premier League outfits could do with. He also has the ability to play across the front three so would suit both Chelsea’s and Newcastle’s go-to formations.

Is Said Benrahma the answer to Chelsea and Newcastle’s problems? No, but he is an answer to them.

Is Said Benrahma a good fit for Chelsea or Newcastle United?