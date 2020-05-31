Benevento are targeting a move for ex-Hull City striker abel Hernandez, as per a report by Italian news outlet tuttomercato.

The forward now finds himself playing in Qatar for Al Ahli, alongside ex-tiger teammate Mo Diame, but could be on his way back to Italy this summer.

Hernandez, who is 28 years old, was a popular player for Hull during his four years at the KCOM Stadium.

He joined the Yorkshire side for a club-record £10 million in 2014 and went onto score 39 goals in 111 games, helping Hull gain promotion to the Premier League in 2016.

Hernandez left Hull in the summer of 2018 when his contract expired and was linked with a move to fellow Championship side Leeds United. However, he ended up going to Russia for a season with CSKA Moscow before joining Al Alhi last year.

The Uruguayan international is now a target for Italian Serie B side Benevento as they look to add some firepower into their squad for next season.

Hernandez played in Italy from 2009 to 2014 with Palermo and bagged 36 goals in 112 appearances. Benevento are managed by ex-Juventus and AC Milan striker Filippo Inzaghi and they see the striker as an ideal summer recruit.

The Campania-based side have played in Serie A once in their history in the 2017/18 campaign and have aspirations of getting back there. Hernandez won promotion with Palermo to the Italian top flight in the 2013/14 season so knows what it takes to get out of Serie B.

