Doncaster rovers have held preliminary talks with james coppinger over a new contract, as per a report by the Yorkshire post.

The midfielder is out of contract at the Keepmoat Stadium at the end of next month but is eager to stay on for another season.

Coppinger, who is 39 years old, has played for Donny since 2004 and has racked up over 600 appearances for the Yorkshire side.

He adds more experience and options into their squad and is showing no signs of hanging up his boots just yet.

He has said, as per the Yorkshire Post: “We will just see what happens and what position the club is in. I have had contact with the club and manager and it is a matter of seeing the next stage and how the situation is.

“After reaching 35, every year I have tried to earn a contract and I feel like I have done that. I have had the most assists in our team (in 2019-20) and am up there in the division, despite not playing as many minutes. I feel like, just because of my age, I shouldn’t go: ‘yes, that’s it.’”

Coppinger has made 33 appearances this season for Darren Moore’s side, chipping in with three goals and nine assists.

Before his move to Doncaster 16 years ago, the experienced midfielder played for Newcastle United and Exeter City.

He faces an uncertain future, like many players in the Football League at the moment, but will be hopeful he deserves a new deal.

