Cardiff City are interested in Celtic winger Johnny Hayes, as per a report by the daily mail.

The Republic of Ireland international is leaving the Glasgow giants at the end of next month when his contract expires.

This has alerted the likes of Preston North End, Stoke City and his former club Aberdeen, as well as Neil Harris’ Cardiff.

The Bluebirds boss will be in the hunt for some reinforcements to his squad over the coming months as he looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited side.

Hayes, who is 32 years old, would be a shrewd free agent signing for the Welsh outfit as he would add more options and depth out wide for next season.

Celtic signed him in June 2017 for a fee of around £1 million and he has since helped them win the Scottish Premiership title in all three of his campaigns at the club.

Hayes started his career in England with spells at Reading and Leicester City before moving up to Scotland to join Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2009. He went onto make 100 appearances for the Highlands side and chipped in with 25 goals.

Aberdeen swooped to sign him 2012 and he spent five years with the Dons before Celtic lured him to Glasgow. Hayes will now have to weigh up his options this summer as a free agent this summer.

The winger will not be short of options, with Cardiff now believed to be in the queue of clubs interested in his services.

