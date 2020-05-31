According to a report from the Express, Chelsea and Newcastle United are both interested in Brentford flyer Said Benrahma and have an understanding of the cost involved.

The Express’ Ben Pringle writes that the Premier League duo are set to slug it out with each other for Algerian Benrahma who has lit up Brentford since his arrival from Nice in 2018.

The 24-year-old only cost the London side £1.5million and has more than repaid the Bees that outlay. He could prove a good piece of business with this Chelsea and Newcastle’s interest.

That interest writes Pringle, is set to cost the Blues and the Magpies €25m/£22.5m, this following a claim by website Todofichajes. Whichever of the duo make a move for the exciting Algerian, this is what they will get for their money.

Since arriving at Brentford early in the summer 2018 transfer window, Benrahma has scored 21 goals and provided 25 assists in 79 appearances for the club. These are split into 10 goals/eight assists this season and 11 goals/17 assists last season. 20 of those goals and 23 of those assists have come in the Championship.

That goal threat, backed up by the number of assists and the general style of his play makes Benrahma an interesting proposition for sides like Chelsea and Newcastle United to take a punt on. The outlay isn’t eye-wateringly high and it is plain to see that the Algerian has a skill-set that would translate well to the Premier League.

