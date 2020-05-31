Speaking to Sky Sports, Preston North End boss Alex Neil has said that he is confident of securing agreements to keep experienced pair Paul Gallagher and Tom Clarke until at least the end of the season.

With the season not set to finish until well beyond the end of next month, many Football League players have seen their immediate futures thrown into uncertainty. Among those is Preston North End’s long-serving pair Paul Gallagher and Tom Clarke.

Gallagher and Clarke both joined Preston in 2013, with Gallagher initially joining on loan before a permanent move in 2015. The pair, 35 and 32 respectively, are both out of contract this summer. Now, Lilywhites manager Alex Neil has moved to provide an update on the club’s stance regarding the pair.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neil has said that he is confident that the pair will remain until the end of the season and further talks will take place over the future once the fate of the season is decided.

“I would imagine our lads will extend their contracts to the remainder of the season and then when or if we start playing again there will probably be discussions at that point to see whether it’s going to be extended or not beyond that.

“We have spoke to Paul and Tom in particular because they’re two senior players and they’ve been great servants to Preston, so discussions with them have been ongoing.

“Albeit it’s frustrating circumstances that the club finds itself in at the moment, but if we do hopefully get back playing then they’ll be other discussions to be had.”

Both Gallagher and Clarke are vastly experienced players. Gallagher has spent his entire career in the Football League and has played 291 times for Preston, scoring 44 goals and laying on 68 assists for the club.

Clarke too has spent his entire career in the Football League. With Preston, the defender has played in 247 games, scoring 15 goals and providing 10 assists along the way.