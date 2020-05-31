A report from The Sun has claimed that Swansea City almost secured a £3M deal for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies in 2017, only for work permit issues to deny him a move to the Liberty Stadium.

Bayern Munich’s Canadian starlet Alphonso Davies has burst onto the scene during the 2019/20 season. Upon the restart of the Bundesliga season, even more eyes have been drawn to the emerging Davies, who looks to be a serious star for the future.

Now, reports have emerged claiming he could have gone down a very different path three years ago. While playing for Vancouver Whitecaps, The Sun has claimed that Davies was close to joining Swansea City – who were in the Premier League at the time – in a bargain deal for just £3 million.

Work permit issues denied the transfer and Davies instead remained with Vancouver before leaving the club in January 2019. He joined Bayern Munich for a reported £10 million and has since gone through a transition from left-wing to left-back.

He has nailed down the spot in Bayern’s starting 11, scoring three goals and providing nine assists in 36 appearances across all competitions this season. Davies is one of European football’s hottest properties at just 19 and looks to have big future in the game. Davies’ electric pace and dribbling make him a nightmare to defend against, with his speed also helping him recover quickly when his side are caught on the counter-attack.

Swansea supporters will look at Davies as “one that got away” as reports emerge of their near deal, with work permit regulations the only thing stopping them from securing a deal for a player who has gone on to become one of football’s hottest prospects.