Former Sunderland star Kevin Phillips has suggested that his former side should look to sign out of contract Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter, telling Football Insider that he is the sort of player the club will be looking at.

The financial implications of football’s shutdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic means clubs will have to be shrewd in their transfer business this summer. This applies especially for Football League clubs, who have been hit hardest by the financial problems.

Sunderland have one of League One’s bigger budgets but will still have to cut back where possible. Free transfers are likely to be used massively and the Black Cats have been tipped to use the market by one of their former players.

Sunderland hero Kevin Phillips has said that Rangers’ out of contract midfielder Jordan Rossiter is exactly the type of player the club will be looking to bring in this summer. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“That is the sort of business that a lot of clubs are going to have to result to. They will be looking at players that have been released at other clubs but have got the experience in League One and get them in on a contract that suits both parties. It is the sign of the times for the foreseeable future.

“Clubs are going to have to wheel and deal. Unfortunately, that is the window they will be shopping in. Rossiter had a big reputation before he moved to Rangers.”

Rossiter, 23, is out of contract this summer and will be leaving Rangers once his deal comes to an end. He had impressed in his 19 games on loan with Fleetwood Town earlier this season before a knee injury halted his progress.

