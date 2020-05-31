Speaking to Football Insider, Alex Bruce has tipped Leeds United to make a summer move for Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, amid claims that the Premier League leaders could let him leave in a cut-price deal this summer.

A report from Football Insider emerged earlier this week claiming that Liverpool will be willing to sell young winger Harry Wilson on a permanent basis this summer. He has spent the last few seasons out on loan and Football Insider claims that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he could be sold permanently for in a cut-price deal.

Leeds United are said to be have been interested in signing Wilson on loan previously. However, the Liverpool man joined Derby County and Bournemouth instead. But now, rumours have re-emerged upon Football Insider’s latest claims.

Now, pundit Alex Bruce has had his say on the links between Leeds and Wilson. The former Whites defender has tipped his former side to make a move for the Liverpool man this summer if they win promotion to the Premier League. He said:

“I think he’s a very good Premier League player, I think he’s a good prospect and he can only get better. He’s obviously got great free-kick ability and he’s a huge threat from around the box. I think if Leeds are going to get back in the Premier League and dive into the transfer market, they need proven Premier League players.

“I think Harry’s turned into one of those with the clubs he’s been at and the performances he’s given.”

Bruce was then asked if he could see Wilson being a long-term replacement for Leeds United favourite Pablo Hernandez. In response, Bruce drooled over the prospect of the two playing alongside each other.

“He could be but the immediate thing for Leeds is that it wouldn’t be a bad thing pairing them up together, would it? That’s a tasty thought, they’re both good players.”

Wilson, 23, starred on loan in the Championship with Hull City and Derby County. His form earned him a Premier League loan move last summer, joining Bournemouth on a season-long deal. With the Cherries, Wilson has scored six goals and provided two assists in 27 appearances.

It will be interesting to see how his situation pans out this summer. Leeds United fans, if Wilson is available on this reported “cut-price deal”, would you like to see the club try and bring him to Elland Road? Have your say in the poll below.

Would you like to see Leeds United try and sign Harry Wilson this summer?