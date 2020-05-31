According to Portuguese language source A Bola, Nottingham Forest have failed in their first attempt to land Portugal Under-20 international Bruno Paz and by some distance.

A Bola report that there is much interest in the youngster but add that Forest are the only side to have “moved from words to actions” in having submitted a transfer bid of around £1.3million to Sporting for Paz’s services.

That bid though is nowhere near enough to gain the attention of the Portuguese giants. A Bola say that they are looking for double that and value Paz at around the £2.6million mark.

Paz has been highly decorated at all youth levels for Portugal since breaking into their Under-15 set up in mid-June 2013. Since then he has gone on to make 54 international appearances between Under-15 and Under-20 levels.

Since signing for Sporting in 2011, he’s worked his way up through the age groups and is now a feature of the Under-23s at the club. He’s featured eight times for the Under 23’s this season, a season blighted by recovery from a ruptured cruciate ligament.

This recovery has seen him eased back into action by Sporting with him picking up 388 minutes of action across the final eight games before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down football.

A Bola says that Forest hasn’t given up and are looking at the best way to come back and present Sporting with a different proposition in the hope of landing their man. To do that, they are going to have to up their original offer somewhat.