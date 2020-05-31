It’s not June yet, but thanks to lockdown the rumours have begun, and first past the post in rural Suffolk? Ex-Norwich Midfielder to Ipswich town?

We all have that mate “In the know” or who reads every story like its straight from the gospel, so let the rumour mill begin to turn…

24-year-old Adams has spent the vast majority of his young career in non-league, but a surprise move from Dartford (their highest fee received in the club’s history) to then-Premier League Norwich City on an 18-month deal. This, cutting short a loan deal at Walton Casuals, suggested great things for the Greenwich born Gambian international.

A cameo for the Canaries youth in a 7-0 cup reverse against Manchester United was to be his highest recognition in Norfolk, and loans to a plethora of non and lower league teams followed. This included Essex boys Braintree, before leaving the ‘yellow and green’ for non-league once more, Ebbsfleet, before arriving at Forest Green in 2019.

Although popular in the Nailsworth faithful, four goals in 34 games before the season suspension is not evidence enough for Adams to be on Lambert’s wish list. A midfielder is seen as an unlikely acquisition, This is unless Ipswich are preparing to lose assets, Flynn Downes or Andre Dozzell both catching the eye of scouts in recent months.

Even with both Downes and Dozzell leaving, Adams would face competition from several of Ipswich Town’s starlets, including academy products McGavin, Dobra, Nydam and Bishop, as well as senior pros Skuse, Nolan and Huws.

Whatever the outcome of this rumour, it is safe to say its not the last story to run in the next few weeks (or indeed months) .

