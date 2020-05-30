Leeds United are sitting pretty and poised ready to spring back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years. That ‘spring’ will also include a near-£50million outlay on players reminds Football Insider who also go on to say that the Whites have already decided on their Premier League strategy.

The £48million outlay that Leeds United will make upon gaining Premier League promotion includes an obligated £33million for Jean-Kevin Augustin (£18million) and Helder Costa (£15million). That £33million will be topped up by the loan-to-permanent conversions for Jack Harrison (£10million) and Illan Meslier (£5million).

Just two of those players, Harrison and Costa, have played a large part in Leeds United’s drive to the top of the Sky Bet Championship pile where they currently sit. With nine games left when the season starts up again, Meslier will be involved due to Kiko Casilla’s ban and Augustin will be looking to lever some game time of his own.

Promotion to the Premier League will be vital to the Whites chances of keeping a hold on Marcelo Bielsa who is unlikely to want to tip up for a third slog in the Championship. However, aside from the above outlay, Bielsa is thought not to be demanding a big outlay like others have done before.

Referencing a ‘Leeds source’, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that, despite landing a “£175million TV windfall” the Whites are committed to not “doing an Aston Villa or a Fulham.” Both those sides went up and spent big to stay there with Fulham coming straight back down last season and Villa looking precarious this season.

Football Insider’s Veysey writes that this £48million outlay will use up “a significant tranche of the kitty Bielsa would have been given for fees and wages.”

Whilst that is what was already widely expected, it does reiterate one thing – that Leeds United will not be profligate in the approach that they take to spending if, as expected, they go up at some point starting in June. By not ‘doing a Villa’ or ‘doing a Fulham’, Leeds United’s strategy looks to have been set out a little more.

Leeds United fans - you confident that a 'safe' budget would be OK in the Premier League?