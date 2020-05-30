Cheltenham Town have offered their fans a chance to support their team in the play-offs by getting a cardboard version of themselves in the stands according to a report from Gloucestershire Live.

While the Sky Bet League Two season is now over due to the Coronavirus pandemic, there are still some games that need to played. While it needs to be ratified, it is expected that the play-offs will be contested in order to be as fair as possible. That means Cheltenham still have a chance to be promoted.

But instead of a sell-out crowd like you’d expect for a play-off match, Cheltenham will be forced to play their home match with no fans in the crowd. This is due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the rules put in place to try and avoid the illness from being spread on a large scale.

Cheltenham have decided that they don’t want their stands to be empty though for this crucial match against Northampton Town. That is why they are offering fans the chance to have a cardboard verson of themselves in the stand.

For the price of £25, fans can send a picture of themselves to the club and they will place a cardboard cut-out of the fan in The Paddock, the main stand behind the goal. There is also an option to display a video on the scoreboard and this will continue for as long as there are no fans in the stands. Northampton fans will also get the chance to be in the away stand should they wish for the same fee of £25.

Is this a good idea?