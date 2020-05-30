First coming to light in Spanish language publication TYC Sports, West Brom is one of a number of clubs linked to emerging Argentinian talent Adolfo Gaich.

The 21-year-old plays as an out-and-out #9 for San Lorenzo in Argentina’s Superliga top tier. He’s caught the eye of the likes of West Brom and also Serie A sides Inter Milan and Atalanta after hitting five goals in 12 games this season – only starting seven of these.

TYC Sport’s reporter, Pablo Lafourcade, writes that there has been “strong interest from European football for some time” in the young striker who shone in the Under-20 World Cup in Poland last year.

However, in a recent interview with the Argentinian FA, Gaich addressed this interest and addressed it bluntly. Meeting it head-on, Gaich said: “the rumours about offers from European clubs never affected my football.”

Commenting more specifically, he adds that he ignores this interest as: “most of them are just rumours and when there is something more certain not give it too much relevance until it is known to show genuine interest.”

So, whilst some publications are now catching on to the rumour that West Brom is a team with interest in Adolfo Gaich, the word from his mouth refutes this. For the Argentinian youngster, it’s simply a case on getting back up to speed in training as football starts to come out of its COVID-19 protective shell.

So, whilst press chatter over on these shores might be about a potential future move, Gaich is not paying too much attention at all to this. For him, it’s business as usual.