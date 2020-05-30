Walsall’s Elijah Adebayo has told the Express and Star that the fans need to stick together during these tough times.

The Sky Bet League Two season is practically over with Walsall not expecting to kick a ball in anger until next season, whenever the next season is. But while football is important to many people, it is not the most important thing in the world. The Coronavirus has not only wrecked football but has wrecked many people’s lives on both a health and professional level.

It is this what Adebayo has been talking about. He knows it has been a very tough time for not just the players but all the fans who may face an uncertain future in their lives. He has urged all the people who usually go to Walsall matches to stick together, stay safe and has insisted that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Adebayo said: “The main focus is everyone staying at home, if they do that the quicker we will get past this – there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

“Everyone has to stick together and make sure that we stay safe – compared to this football isn’t what we should be solely focused on.

“We do want to get back to it but people out there are suffering and it’s about everyone sticking by the rules and listening to what the government say.”

When asked about the team, Adebayo added: “There’s been a few group chats made and everyone is keeping in touch with each other. Even though we haven’t seen each other for a while, the spirit is still good.”

