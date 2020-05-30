Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan has told Yorkshire Live that he doesn’t really believe that behind closed doors matches without fans is really football.

The Sky Bet Championship has been suspended since March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. While we have been without football for two-and-a-half months now, we are nearing a return. The Premier League recently confirmed that they will be returning on June 20th and while there has been some opposition, it is expected that the Championship will also make a comeback around a similar time.

The big change when football comes back is that there will be no fans in the stand. Much like what has happened in other countries, notably Germany, all matches will behind closed doors in to avoid the Coronavirus being spread wildly.

While Bannan appreciates football being back, he says that it isn’t really football without the fans. He says the have a huge impact on games and it will not be the same without them.

Bannan said: “It is not really football to be honest. The fans are a massive part of the game and you can see that from watching the German games.

“There are a of goals and stuff that probably wouldn’t happen if the fans were there as strange as it sounds.

“From what I have seen, it is like a training game really when you play 11 v 11 at the training ground with no fans.

“There have been some mads results and a lot of goals scored in the German league.

“Fans play a big part at certain times in games. When you have got the upperhand, the fans can pick you up and give you that little bit extra.

“It is good to have football back but it has been strange watching it and it is not the same without fans.”

Is football the same without the fans?