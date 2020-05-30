Middlesbrough, Preston North End and Stoke City are facing Premier League competition in the battle to sign Charlton Athletic’s Lyle Taylor according to a report from TeamTalk.

The 30-year-old striker, who has been capped six times by Montserrat, signed for Charlton in 2018 from AFC Wimbledon. Since then, he has been a top player for the Addicks and a regular on the scoresheet. During his two years at The Valley, during which the club got promoted from Sky Bet League One via the play-offs, he has scored 32 goals in 63 league appearances.

But Taylor’s contract is set to expire in the summer and with Charlton currently facing relegation, they are 22nd in the Sky Bet Championship with the season currently suspended, it is likely that he will end up leaving. With a striker who has registered double digits despite the team’s struggles this season, a whole host of sides are looking to move in to sign him.

Three teams from the Championship are hoping to sign him. According to this report, Middlesbrough, Preston and Stoke are ready to move in as they hope to grab a striker that will increase the amount of goals they get next season. But they will face a tough task because they face a lot of competition from the Premier League for Taylor’s signature. Bournemouth, Burnley and Crystal Palace are also looking to sign Taylor, thinking that he will be able to replicate his good form in the Championship in the top tier of the country.

