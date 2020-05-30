Preston North End and Stoke City are interested in signing Celtic’s Jonny Hayes on a free transfer according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The 32-year-old midfielder has been a key player for Celtic over the last three years since signing for them from Aberdeen for a fee of £1m. Hayes has helped lead the Scottish giants to consecutive Scottish Premier League titles and will always be a favourite on the terraces of Parkhead as he has scored against their fierce rivals Rangers.

His contract is set to expire in the summer and because he has been a solid player for Celtic over the years, it was widely expected he would sign a new deal with them. It’s why some of the interest from the January transfer window, with both Preston and Stoke being two of the teams looking to sign him back then, had died down.

But Hayes himself has hinted that he will not be getting a new contract, perhaps an effect of the Coronavirus enforced tightening of budgets expected to happen all across football this summer. But this has meant that interest from January is now coming back. As mentioned before, Preston and Stoke were looking at signing Hayes at the start of the year. Now that it appears he will be becoming a free agent, they are interested in signing him once again. They will also be tightening their budgets this summer and see him a low cost but quality option that will improve their sides.

