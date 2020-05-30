According to Spanish language source TYC Sports there are a number of clubs taking a long hard look at San Lorenzo’s Argentinian striker Adolfo Gaich.

Journalist Pablo Lafourcade says that the Argentinian side is somewhat resigned to losing the 21-year-old and that there is much interest in the young striker.

Club Brugge wanted him in January but a last-minute hitch scuppered that move. Now West Bromwich Albion is interested but they will have to battle it out with the likes of Belgian side Gent as well as Serie A duo Inter Milan and Atalanta.

Who is Adolfo Gaich?

Córdoba-born Gaich started off his football career with San Lorenzo, the club he is still at now. He moved from San Lorenzo’s B side to the first-team at the start of July 2018.

He’s featured in 27 Superliga games for San Lorenzo, scoring seven goals. 12 of those games and five of those goals have come this season – a season where he also made his full Argentina debut.

That Argentina debut came on the back of 14 Under-20 Argentina caps (seven goals) and six caps (one goal) at Under-23 level.

YouTube: This Is Why Great Clubs Want To Sign Adolfo Gaich 2020 | Top Class Goals & Skills (HD)

What can West Brom expect from Gaich?

Using per-90 mins stats, to show what would be expected of him over a typical game, Gaich makes 2.1 shots. 1.7 of these (81%) are from inside the penalty area indicating that he rarely tends to shoot from distance.

Of his 2.1 total shots per 90, 1.4 (67%) are on target which would indicate that he places his shots carefully. More evidence leaning towards this is that only 0.1 of his shots are blocked.

In total he has had 10 shots on target this season, resulting in five goals. This indicates that he has a raw conversion rate for on-target shots of 50%.

Final thoughts on Gaich and a West Brom fit

This season in the Championship, West Brom have played exciting and flowing football driven by the likes of Matheus Pereira, Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin.

Gaich would fit into that goal-scoring mould and would surely profit from the kind of service provided by the likes of Grady Diagana and Matt Phillips. 12 games and five goals, at the rate of a goal per 131 minutes would be something that would be of profit the Baggies.

The accuracy of his shooting, should it remain constant, would also be something that would help the Baggies present a dominant threat up front.

Per-90 min stats derived from WhoScored player page

West Brom fans, should you sink £13m into Adolfo Gaich pursuit?