Nottingham Forest have had a bid rejected for Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Paz according to a report from the Portuguese publication A Bola.

Earlier in the month, reports emerged that Forest were interested in signing in the 22-year-old midfielder. They were set to face a lot of competition though as Sky Bet Championship rivals Brentford and Reading were also interested in signing Paz. There was also reports that Brazilian club Fortzleza wanted to sign him on loan.

But while Forest are keen on signing Paz, they have had an early blow in their chase to sign the young midfielder. According to reports in Portugal, Forest had made a bid said to be worth 1.5million Euros. But that bid was obviously not enough as Sporting Lisbon have decided to turn it down. This report goes on to say that it didn’t take long for the Portuguese giants to turn down the deal.

But this not going to be the end of the chase for Forest. They continue to be interested in signing Paz and are likely to make another move for him in the coming days. But while Sporting Lisbon are interested in selling, their demands might end up being a bit too much for them. The report says they will only sell the player if they have a buyback clause, something that might limit Forest from being able to sell Paz on for a profit in future.

This rejected bid though might open things up for Brentford and Reading who may now make a move for him.

Should Nottingham Forest make another bid for Bruno Paz?