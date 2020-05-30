Derby County head coach Phillip Cocu has told the club website that it is great to be back with his players following the return to training on Monday.

The Sky Bet Championship season has been suspended since March due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Not only has there been no action on the pitch but players were barred from going to their own training ground as part of the lockdown that was enforced on the entirety of the UK.

Things have changed this week though. As part of a potential return to football in June, teams were allowed to train in groups from Monday. While there are strict rules in place to reduce the risk of Coronavirus spreading, it is still something many players, who have been stuck at home following club imposed regiments, have welcomed.

And Cocu has also welcomed the return to training saying it was great to see all the players again.

Cocu said: “It felt really great to be back, but of course it is different and we have to adapt to the guidelines,

“We saw from the pictures from the training sessions and the players that everyone was happy that we could return and start training again.

“It also felt really good to see each other after such a long time. It is a positive feeling and we hope to progress and the goal, obviously, is to start to play games in the near future if things continue to be positive.

“It is nice to have that normal feel, but we have to be very careful.

“It is good to see the infection rate going down. Things are improving, but we have to be careful because we know where we came from and we don’t want to go back to that situation.

“The NHS and key workers are doing a great job to keep everyone going and to treat people, so we have to follow the guidelines.”

Should football return?