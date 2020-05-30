Preston North End head coach Alex Neil has told Sky Sports that he believes playing all 46 games of the Sky Bet Championship is the fairest way to finish the season.

The Sky Bet Championship season has been suspended since March due to the Coronavirus pandemic but talks have been ongoing about a potential return to football. The Premier League recently confirmed they will be returning on June 20th and it is expected that the Championship will follow in their lead. However, Hull City have notably been against a return and there is a framework to decide the season under Points Per Game should enough teams be against a return.

Even though Preston would benefit from the games being finished under Points Per Game as they would finish in the play-off places, Neil is against this. He believes that the best and fairest way to decide the season is to make sure all 46 games are played.

Neil said: “We’ve very much looking at the fairness and the integrity of the league so we want to play the 46 games,”

“If we get the chance to play the games, we’ll be ready to play. We’re certainly not trying to halt the season, all the way along we’ve wanted to get back playing so that certainly hasn’t changed.

“We’re in a good position at the moment and if we deserve to be in the play-offs we’ll win enough games between now and the end of the season and if we don’t do that then we don’t deserve to be there.”

