Former Derby County midfielder Jeff Hendrick has been linked with a shock move to Italian giants AC Milan as reported by Sky Sports.

AC Milan are believed to have registered an interest in Hendrick who is out of contract with current club Burnley this summer.

Hendrick spent eight years at Pride Park before a £13million transfer to Turf Moor following his move to the Derby academy from his native Republic of Ireland.

The 28-year-old established himself as a firm fan’s favourite in his time with the Rams, even scoring in the East Midlands derby against Nottingham Forest back in 2011.

He made almost 200 appearances for Derby before making the move to Burnley to gain Premier League football under manager Sean Dyche.

There are reports that Burnley have already entered into contract negotiations with the Irish international but these have understandably been recently muted due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

AC Milan would face competition from Premier League sides with Newcastle United also reportedly showing interest in recent months.

Premier League football is due to return on June 17 but with his current deal expiring at the end of June, Hendrick would not be able to take any further part from July onwards.

His contract situation will need to be sorted imminently otherwise Hendrick could find himself without a club this summer.

Hendrick has scored ten goals for the Clarets and has been an integral figure in the midfield under Sean Dyche who will surely be hoping to retain one of his key players.