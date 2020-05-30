With news that the Premier League has recently started to reintegrate contact training following a unanimous vote by all clubs to do so – West Bromwich Albion are now hoping to be given the green light to follow suit as reported by the Express & Star.

The top-flight campaign is set to resume on June 17 and the Championship is thought to be looking at a resumption the following weekend.

However, despite the return to training, there are still no guarantees that the season will even continue. The EFL are scheduled to have a meeting on June 8 where discussions will take place and a ballot will ultimately decide the fate of the current campaign.

The EFL have confirmed that they will consider changing their regulations so that clubs can vote and decide whether to curtail the current season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The vote to change the regulations will then be followed by a vote on whether to continue the season so it looks certain a decision won’t be made for over a week.

Despite the uncertainty of the current situation, West Brom are hoping to have some information from the EFL on the next phase of training on Monday.

For the past week, the Baggies’ players have only been able to work in groups of four or five while social distancing – with sessions limited to 45 minutes.

By entering phase two, however, groups of up to ten players can train at any point with no time restrictions in place and most significantly, the squad can also do some close-contact training.

Should the EFL allow for close-contact training this would be a real boost to clubs in the second tier of English football as they will be better prepared for the nine games remaining should they take place.