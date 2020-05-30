Nathan Jones has taken Luton Town’s training for the past few days since his return as manager, as per Luton Today.

The Welshman has said he is delighted to be back and that there is no better club for him to be at after his torrid spell at Stoke City.

Jones has also admitted that could bring in another member for his coaching staff. He is currently just working with Mick Harford.

The new Hatters’ boss faces a tough ask in keeping them in the Championship if or when the season resumes. They currently sit 23rd in the table and are six points from safety.

Jones has spoken about his first few days back at Luton, as per Luton Today: “For me it was very, very important that the move I made after Stoke was one that I felt immensely comfortable with in terms of believing I can do good work here.

“There’s no better club, there’s no club that I’m more familiar with and there is no club I am more motivated to do well for than this one.

“Never mind what happened, that has just raised my motivation. In terms of this move, it’s one I was very motivated for and I had a great desire to do it because one the familiarity, I know what’s here and I’m excited again to work with that.”

Jones previously managed the Hatters from 2016 to 2019 before Stoke lured him away from Kenilworth Road. Can he keep Luton up this season?

Can Jones keep Luton up this season?