Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for Reading forward Danny Loader, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The youngster is also attracting interest from fellow Championship sides Leeds United and Swansea City, though Palace are looking to lure him to the Premier League.

Loader, who is 19 years old, is out of contract at Reading at the end of next month and is set to leave the club on a free transfer.

The England Under-20 international is being tipped for a bright future in the game so losing him will be a big blow for Mark Bowen’s side.

Loader started out in the academy at Wycombe Wanderers but switched to local side Reading in 2012 and rose up through the youth ranks at the Madejski Stadium.

The Berkshire-born forward made his first-team debut at the tender age of 16 in a League Cup tie against Millwall in August 2017.

Loader went onto make 22 appearances in all competitions last season, followed by 12 this term and has scored a combined two goals.

Wolves tried to sign him in January but later pulled out of a move. Crystal Palace will now be eager to tie up a deal quick to avoid Nuno Espirito Santo’s side potentially swoop back in.

Loader has also racked up plenty of experience in the Championship and has not even turned 20 yet. He would be a decent free transfer signing for the Eagles, but they will have to see off interest from Leeds and Swansea.

