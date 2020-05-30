Every transfer window seems to throw up an example of Player A being linked to Club B in noise that simply refuses to go away. That ‘noise’ and those ‘links’ when it comes to Leeds United are centred around one player – Daniel Ayala of Middlesbrough.

It’s not just noise that is bubbling under at the moment either; it was there during the January transfer window, In fact, even before that it was noise floating around at the middle of November last year…and probably before.

Ayala came into English football when brought over from Sevilla by Liverpool as an Under-18 in 2007. He didn’t really break into the first-team picture at Anfield, spending a considerable amount of time on loan to the likes of Hull City and Derby before a permanent deal to Norwich City in 2011.

A loan further down the line in 2013 saw him end up at Middlesbrough who signed him permanently from the Canaries in January 2014.

Since signing for Boro he has gone on to make 216 appearances for the Teessiders, scoring 23 goals and weighing in with seven assists. However, his time seems likely up at The Riverside and the Spaniard seems destined to be on his way.

In truth, the noise that links him seemingly continuously with Leeds United is not a noise pleasing to Whites fans ears.

Here are some of the responses to this tweet (below) from a Leeds United-focused Twitter account:

Twitter: Middlesbrough centre-back Daniel Ayala has been linked with a move to Leeds United when his deal at the Riverside e… https://t.co/lnK8pg3FMl (@EllandRoadHQ)

In conversations being had about the possibility, it is hard to find a Leesd United fans who wants him at the club. That is certainly the case on replies to this tweet that asks Whites fans for their opnions on Ayala and any links to Elland Road.

No No No No No No ………. — Paul Robey (@pmrobey66) May 28, 2020

No thanks 😀 — Michael Toye (@mikeytoye) May 29, 2020

Not good enough to wear shirt. — Roger TAYLOR (@gameonchap) May 29, 2020

Donkey. Not good enough….. — Andy Dowling 💙💛 (@dowling_andy) May 28, 2020

back up at most, even at that its a push — shedboy (@shedboy070680) May 28, 2020

Please god NO — Leeds Loyal (@Leeds_Loyal) May 28, 2020

Of course, in any thread of comments on Twitter, you are going to get the whole range of comments and there are those who would like to see him at Elland Road:

If he’s good enough for bielsa, he’s good enough for me, in bielsa we trust 🙏🙏 — christian (@xtian1) May 28, 2020

He is quality to be fair. — South Stand Steve (@stevenarthursim) May 28, 2020

If you quantified the direction of the responses, the massive majority on this comment thread would indicate that they’d not prefer to see Ayala turn out for Leeds United whatever the division they find themselves in next season. The final word goes to this Leeds United fan and you need to be a fan to understand the point that he is making:

If Darren O’Dea isn’t available I’d take a punt on him 😂 — Tom Cull (@11tomcull) May 28, 2020

Leeds United fans - simple question. Daniel Ayala to Elland Road?