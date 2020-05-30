Michael Kelly has signed a new two-year contract with Bristol Rovers as confirmed by the club website.

The 22-year-old defender came through the Aberdeen and Leicester City youth systems and arrived at Bristol Rovers via a brief stint with Scottish junior side Hurlford United. Kelly would have a loan spell with Bath City but after some time in the Rovers’ developmental side, he would go on to become a first-teamer for the Gasmen.

As well as being capped by the Scotland U17s on 7 occasions, he has made 12 appearances for the team this season before Sky Bet League One was suspended by the Coronavirus pandemic. His contract was set to expire in the summer but Bristol Rovers have moved to sign him up to a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2022.

Following the news of Kelly signing the contract, his head coach Ben Garner said: “I’m delighted that Michael has agreed to extend his contract at the club.

“Michael is a young player who has shown a fantastic attitude to forge his way back into the game after a setback early on in his career and he has impressed me in my time at the club with his work ethic, desire, & application.

“He’s had to often show patience at times in terms of game time, but that hasn’t dampened his level of focus and intensity in training.

“Michael is still young and this new contract provides him with the opportunity to develop further and to establish himself as a player at this level.”

