QPR are looking to swoop and sign Guingamp’s Axel Urie on a free transfer according to a report from France Football.

The R’s usually work on a tight budget and this is going to be even more the case this year. Due to the lack of ticket revenue due to the Coronavirus pandemic stopping fans from being able to attend, teams like QPR will have to tighten their budgets even further to avoid slipping into the red. This means if they want to sign players, they will be looking for the biggest of bargains.

And that is theoretically why they are looking at Urie. The 20-year-old winger is currently at French side Guingamp but is struggling to break into their first team. His contract is set to expire in the summer and this report from his native France suggests that he might be leaving at the end of his contract. Because of this, QPR have made him a target going into the next transfer window as they think he has a lot of talent and potential going forward.

But while QPR are confident of signing Urie, they will be facing competition from Spain. Levante are interested in him and will be looking to sign him in the summer. This means it will be a tough task for the West London side to sign him. While they can offer him a home in London, some that historically has appealed to players, Urie would be playing in top tier competition should he head to Levante.

