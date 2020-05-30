Cheltenham Town have announced that three of their key players and future prospect will remain at Whaddon Road for at least another season. The news was announced during a virtual Q+A with fans. The quartet of Conor Thomas, Will Boyle, Alex Addai and Dan Bowry have all agreed or triggered new deals to remain part of manager Michael Duff’s plans for the future.

The trio of Thomas, Boyle and Addai have made a combined 64 appearances this season for The Robins, whilst Bowry has spent the season out on loan. Thomas and Boyle have signed new deals that will run until the end of the 2021/22 season, whilst Addai and Bowry have triggered extensions.

Commenting on their new contracts Duff said on Thursday’s live Q&A: “There are two players who signed a contract in February before any of this pandemic happened. The reason why they weren’t announced was at the time we’d just won six in six so the focus was let’s get promoted – we don’t want anyone taking their eye off the ball – the two players, Will Boyle and Conor Thomas, were quite happy for it not to be announced because we were in such a good place – nobody wanted any sort of distraction.”

Cheltenham Town sat second in the form table when the season was halted in March. They had won four of their last six games and were hunting the top three. Sat in 4th place, The Robins were just four points off third place Plymouth Argyle and felt they had a great chance of reaching the Pilgrims and beyond them. After leapfrogging Exeter City into 3rd place (following PPG calculation), they now have to settle for the playoffs, setting up a two-leg tie against Northampton Town.

Cheltenham fans have been pleased with the news that two of their key players will be remaining at the club.

Twitter: Conor Thomas midfield masterclass for next season. You absolutely love to see it xx https://t.co/AMd5nOoxXq (@_CallumPal96)

Twitter: Great news. This is the stability we’ve been missing for a long time. https://t.co/ua4VvyodpQ (@ArjayJee)

Times are looking good at the moment for Cheltenham Town. They will be hoping they can come out on top when the playoffs are played, returning to League One for the first time since they were relegated in the 2008/09 season.