Earlier today, using Twitter (below) as his medium, Swansea youngster Kee de Boer said his final goodbyes to the club and its fans.

Twitter: I would like to say thank you to everyone who helped and supported me during my time at @SwansOfficial ! I have gro… https://t.co/qiSSnNt3is (@keesdeboer75)

Initially starting out in football with FC Volendam, he transferred from their youth side to the much-admired youth set-up at Ajax.

After six years with Ajax, the young midfielder chanced his arm with a move to Swansea and English football. He initially started out with the Swans in their Under-18s in 2017 before stepping up to the Under-23s in 2018.

His time at the Welsh club has seen him struggle to make that final breakthrough into the first-team picture such as Dan James and Matt Grimes made. Indeed, his time with Swansea has seen him feature extensively for both the Under-18s and Under-23s at the club.

He made 21 appearances (three goals/three assists) for the Swans Under-18s before stepping up to the Under-23s. Once with the Under-23s, he went on to make 31 appearances (one goal/three assists) which included 13 games (one goal/one assist) this season.

It was also this season that they youngster made his only senior appearance for the Swans, playing a consolatory minute at the end of an EFL Cup tie against Northampton Town.

Despite not making the breakthrough to the first-team, Swansea fans have rushed to say their goodbyes to de Boer.

For this fan, it was a case of goodbye and sadness but with one great memory:

Sad to see you leave us Kees. Best of luck in that future. I’ll remember that beast of a free kick for the U23s! — 𝔸𝕒𝕣𝕠𝕟 🦢 (@aaronoshea1550) May 28, 2020

For other fans, such as these, it was simply a case of thank you and goodbye:

Best of luck, Kees — theo (@scfctheo) May 28, 2020

Good luck mate, sorry it didn’t work out for you. ONCE A JACK ALWAYS A JACK 🤍🖤🤍🖤 — Rhys (@Rhys_jones2_) May 28, 2020

Good luck mate — dave (@GucciGovea) May 28, 2020

good luck lad — 🎩 (@RodontheRock) May 28, 2020

This fan though, he has his own questions and theories:

I think a fair few Jacks will be surprised with this one. Always thought he was highly rated. Presumably due to the state of our finances. Worrying if we’re focusing on paying high earners to benefit the short term and not thinking long term. — Mark Thomas (@dmarkthomas) May 29, 2020

