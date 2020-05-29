Earlier today, using Twitter (below) as his medium, Swansea youngster Kee de Boer said his final goodbyes to the club and its fans.

Initially starting out in football with FC Volendam, he transferred from their youth side to the much-admired youth set-up at Ajax.

After six years with Ajax, the young midfielder chanced his arm with a move to Swansea and English football. He initially started out with the Swans in their Under-18s in 2017 before stepping up to the Under-23s in 2018.

James Chance/Getty Images Sport

His time at the Welsh club has seen him struggle to make that final breakthrough into the first-team picture such as Dan James and Matt Grimes made. Indeed, his time with Swansea has seen him feature extensively for both the Under-18s and Under-23s at the club.

He made 21 appearances (three goals/three assists) for the Swans Under-18s before stepping up to the Under-23s. Once with the Under-23s, he went on to make 31 appearances (one goal/three assists) which included 13 games (one goal/one assist) this season.

It was also this season that they youngster made his only senior appearance for the Swans, playing a consolatory minute at the end of an EFL Cup tie against Northampton Town.

Despite not making the breakthrough to the first-team, Swansea fans have rushed to say their goodbyes to de Boer.

For this fan, it was a case of goodbye and sadness but with one great memory:

For other fans, such as these, it was simply a case of thank you and goodbye:

This fan though, he has his own questions and theories:

There are always some fans who do not agree with the majority. This is the only negativity that could be found of de Boer’s parting message to fans: