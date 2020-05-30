As reported by The72 earlier today, following on from a Daily Mail article, there is currently a four-horse race to sign Boro starlet, Marcus Tavernier. Watford, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Brighton have all enquired about left-sided midfielder with the latter of quartet ‘ready to make an offer’.

Tavernier hasn’t quite hit the heights he might have hoped for in his first full season as part of the first team. He has featured 29 times this season for Jonathon Woodgate’s Boro, but has only found the net twice. The wide midfielder has also struggled to set up goals this season, providing just the four assists.

Tavernier, who is valued at £1.6 million (TransferMarkt) still has a year left on his contract. It is looking likely that Boro are ready to cash in on the youngster rather than allow him to leave on a free next year. Fans are generally divided on the idea that they may be without Tavernier next season.

Twitter: @EverythingMFC @MailSport A decent young player who will get better, more experience around him would help, Imo if… https://t.co/74owb11oJZ (@RuleBretannia)

Twitter: @EverythingMFC @MailSport We gotta say no, we can’t become a selling club to a poor prem team like Brighton (@WidowDaddy)

Twitter: @EverythingMFC @MailSport He’s got a lot of potential, would be interesting to see how he performs in a more attack… https://t.co/SOjDwMfAWU (@chrisredmayne)

Some fans haven’t been convinced that he is good enough to keep and wouldn’t mind seeing Tavernier leave the club.

Twitter: @EverythingMFC @MailSport If it’s a 5m-10m offer with a sell on clause take it. 4 goals and 1 assist in 25 games, h… https://t.co/bvI5f9yJHt (@UTB15117492)

Twitter: @EverythingMFC @MailSport Sell after the first offer comes in. He’s absolutely shite. (@NoahRobson13)

One fan has even gone to the lengths of offering to provide the transport for Tavernier to join his new club.