Sheffield Wednesday looked to be heading for the Premier League at one point this season. They were battling away near the top end of the table and showing good form.

Then the slump set in and was a slump as well. It sent the Owls careering down the table in almost freefall. Thankfully they were able to halt the slide before it got too bad and they find themselves in 15th position in the table.

Training has been underway for a full week now and Garry Monk will have been able to take a good look at his players for the first time in the flesh for 10 weeks. Training is said to be looking at full contact from next week and there is talk of Championship football getting underway around late June.

For Sheffield Wednesday, like all Championship sides, that means a nine-game sprint towards the end of the season. The Owls will want to put the COVID-19 lockdown behind them, tighten up on their fitness and then get going. They will want to do the business on the pitch and end the season how they started it , strongly. The Owls will be looking to earn the points to secure another season in the Championship. From there, next season will be where they are looking to rebuild.

