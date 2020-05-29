According to Football Insider, Leeds United’s capture of exciting teen striker Charlie Allen is secure but will not be completed fully due to lockdown issues.

Leeds United are an outfit well known for the players that they have produced, nurtured and then moved on from the club. You could reel off a list as long as your arm of the youngsters to have been blooded this way at Leeds United.

Names such as James Milner, Fabian Delph, Charlie Taylor and Kalvin Phillips would be on that list. Two weeks ago the BelfastLive website confirmed another name to be added to that list – Charlie Allen. They boldly stated that “Leeds United have won the race” to sign the talented young midfielder-cum-striker who they term a “teenage sensation.” Allen is considered one of the top talents in Northern Ireland.

Allen made his debut at the tender age of 15 years 5 months and 5 days, capping his foray into adult football with an assist. He has gone on to make seven first-team appearances this season, six coming from the bench. He was also included in Linfield’s 25-man Champions League squad against Rosenborg.

Former Leeds United star David Healy, who is the manager at Linfield, said that the youngster wouldn’t see his 17th birthday at the club. Those words seem prophetic with the Northern Ireland Under-16 international set to head over the water and join up with United’s highly-regarded youth set-up.

Yet, as Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes, the deal to bring Allen to the Whites may be secure but it isn’t complete . Reporting what he has been told by a ‘Leeds source’, Veysey writes: “The club have agreed the terms of the deal but the pandemic restrictions have prevented them signing off the transfer and formally registering Allen.”

One crumb of comfort that Veysey’s article does present Leeds United fans with is that both sides see this as a hiccup and that the formalities of paperwork will be completed when lockdown restrictions are lifted enough to permit this to happen.

Leeds United fans - excited about grabbing Charlie Allen?