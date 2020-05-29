According to the Peterborough United chairman, Darragh MacAnthony, The Posh will be due a “6 figure” fee if Pompey are promoted via the Playoffs when the season resumes.

MacAnthony has hinted that there is a clause in Pompey defender Christian Burgess’ contract that would see them receive a sizeable fee if Portsmouth achieves promotion to the Championship. Although it is not confirmed who the player is, Burgess is the only player that Portsmouth has signed from Peterborough.

Burgess signed from Peterborough in 2015, for £150,000 plus add-ons and has played over 150 times since Portsmouth. This season he has been one of manager Kenny Jackett’s key players, helping guide Pompey to the playoffs. It is unclear whether Burgess will sign a new deal at Fratton Park, however that won’t affect what appears to be a promotion clause that was agreed when he joined Pompey.

MacAnthony is always very vocal on social media, constantly engaging with fans over transfers and other current topics. In this instance, he was being asked about clauses in Coventry City’s Matty Godden – another player that was previously signed from Peterborough. He added this tweet,

Twitter: To be honest bud, we have a nice 6 figure bonus also due if Pompey go up 😀 https://t.co/7OdiRywR4k (@DMAC102)

After the calculation of PPG, Portsmouth will face off against Oxford United to book their place in the play off final. The other two teams that make up the playoffs are Wycombe Wanderers and Fleetwood Town. MacAnthony’s Peterborough were in the playoffs prior to PPG being calculated. In a time where finances are unstable at most EFL clubs, this would be a welcome bonus for the Peterborough owner.