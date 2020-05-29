Cameron McGeehan was a hit WHEN HE PLAYED FOR LUTON TOWN.

The midfielder spent the 2013/14 season at Kenilworth Road on loan from Norwich City and helped the Hatters gain promotion to the Football League.

He then returned to Luton, albeit after a short stint at Cambridge United, and went onto score 28 goals in 88 games from midfield in League Two.

McGeehan, who is 25 years old, impressed enough under Nathan Jones three years ago to earn a move to the Championship with Barnsley.

Fast forward to now and he is still on the books at Oakwell, but is currently out on loan in League One at Portsmouth having spent time last season at Scunthorpe United.

Jones will be eager to put his own stamp back on Luton this summer and could he target a move for McGeehan?

The midfielder has been shipped out on loan twice now during his time in South Yorkshire and may not be part of Gehard Struber’s long-term plans. The Austrian boss has opted to bring in his own players since taking over there.

McGeehan would fit the bill for the Hatters. He already knows the club inside out, knows what it takes to play for them and would add more experience and options into their midfield department.

Luton will be fighting for their lives in the Championship if or when the season returns, but if Jones has one eye on summer recruitment already, could a reunion with McGeehan at Kenilworth Road be on his agenda?

Should Nathan Jones sign Cameron McGeehan?