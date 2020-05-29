Leeds United are having another season to remember after last season’s run to the playoff semi-finals. They lost out to Derby County then but are now looking to go one better and get automatic promotion.

With football only just getting back to more normal training methods this week, there is still a way to go before what was normal is back again. Training is about to end its first week back at Elland Road. Next week it will be stepped up in intensity with contact being introduced for the first time.

There’s still a lot up in the air at the moment as both club and fans get used to what many are calling the ‘new normal’ Readjustment will be needed from everyone involved with football; that is true from players down to fans.

Not wanting to take up your time between now and then – too much – here’s today’s instalment of your ‘Five-a-Day’ quiz about Leeds United.

Remember, doing this quiz does not qualify as eating a portion of fruit or veg.