According to a report from the Daily Mail, Middlesbrough starlet Marcus Tavernier is attracting transfer interest from Premier League quartet Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Watford.

21-year-old midfielder Marcus Tavernier is one of Middlesbrough’s hottest prospects. The youngster has been in and around the senior picture at the Riverside since the 2017/18 season, holding down a place in Boro’s first-team after returning from a loan spell with MK Dons.

Now, it has been claimed that Tavernier is attracting Premier League interest. Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Watford have all been said keen on the starlet. Brighton are reported to have made “enquiries” ahead of a potential summer swoop for the Boro man.

Tavernier only signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with Middlesbrough in January but amid fresh reports of transfer interest, the Championship side could be set to have their resolve tested.

Tavernier has registered 67 appearances for the club’s senior side, scoring eight goals and laying on eight assists in the process. The 21-year-old has shown impressive versatility, showing that he can play on either the left or right flank as well as in the middle of the park.

The England youth international has played 21 times for the Young Lions, representing the country at Under-20s and Under-19s level 13 and eight times respectively.

It will be interesting to see how the transfer speculation surrounding Tavernier develops this summer. Will he be tempted to the Premier League or will Middlesbrough be able to hold onto the young star beyond the end of the transfer window?

What do you think Middlesbrough should do with Tavernier this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

What should Middlesbrough do with Marcus Tavernier this summer?