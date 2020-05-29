Like all Sky Bet Championship sides, Swansea is nearing the end of their first week back group training. This is, of course, due to the suspension of football and the implementation of social distancing regulations necessary to combat the coronavirus pandemic. In an article on the club website, Swans skipper Matt Grimes pays tribute to the Welsh club’s backroom staff.

Swansea entered this lockdown in 11th place in the table on 53 points. Such is the tightly-contested nature of the Championship, the Swans are just three points plus goal difference away from the playoff picture.

There are nine games left in this most strange of seasons. Swansea will, obviously, be looking to kick-on and put together a string of results which drags them up the table and closer to that elusive 6th place currently in the possession of Preston North End who have 56 points. Those results will be won on the pitch but with a wink tipped to the hard work that will be put in during training.

Swansea skipper Matt Grimes has come out with praise for some who are often overlooked when t comes to football – the backroom staff. The Swans midfielder pays tribute to the efforts they have made in getting things up and running as well as ensuring player safety. On this point he said:

“It’s been a phenomenal effort from all the staff at the club,” he said. I can’t stress enough how hard they’ve worked over the last couple of weeks to put everything in place, from scheduling the drills to providing the right care and making sure everything’s set up for our return. The lads are very thankful, and we feel more than comfortable going back into training, which says it all.”

He says that the detail that has been gone into by the backroom staff makes the job much easier for the players to just get on with. Thanking them massively, he adds: “We just have to make sure we turn up in the correct kit every day with our water bottle and boots and that’s all we have to worry about; the staff have taken care of everything else.”

Football is due to return sometime in later June which means Grimes and the Swans have around three weeks to get back up towards peak match fitness.