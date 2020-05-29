Phil Hay said that Leeds United were looking at a Premier League goalkeeper as uncertainty continues to build over the future of Spanish #1 Kiko Casilla. Many voices in and around Elland Road are tipping the former Real Madrid man to move on from the Whites after his ban for racially abusing Jonathan Leko. Casilla moving on would leave the Whites relying on the young shoulders of Illan Meslier in what could be a Premier League return.

This responsibility might be seen as a step too soon for Meslier to take. He is a rated and more-than-capable goalkeeper. However, risking him in Leeds United’s possible first return to Premier League football in 16 years would be a no-go for the Whites.

In this respect, you can see just why Leeds United would be looking at bringing in a Premier League keeper and there are many that are available or who could be levered into Elland Road with a little persuasion. One that might suit the bill in Manchester United back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

Since signing from Sampdoria on a free transfer in late-July 2015, Romero has found his time at Old Trafford used mainly as a back-up and understudy to David de Gea. Across the five years of his Manchester United career, the 33-year-old Argentinian has made just 58 appearances for the Red Devils.

Romero has been used mainly as a ‘cup keeper’ and has only SEVEN Premier League appearances to his name – keeping six clean sheets and only conceding twice. When called upon, this shows that he is ready, prepared and dependable.

His current deal at Old Trafford still has a year left to run. It could be a year that the Olympic title winner could slide further down the pecking order at Old Trafford. David de Gea is a nailed-on cert for the #1 shirt and the powers-that-be at the Mancunian side are impressed with the progress Dean Henderson has shown whilst on loan at Sheffield United.

It’s inconceivable that a player of Romero’s repute would want to eke out the last season of his contract as a 3rd-choice keeper. This is an Argentinian international who has 96 caps to his name, his last appearance coming in November 2018 for La Albiceleste.

Whichever way you choose to look at it, Leeds United making a move for Sergio Romero should be a move that must be considered.

Should Leeds United be seriously considering a move for Sergio Romero?