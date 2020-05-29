Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday defender Moses Odubajo has revealed that the door was opened for him to make a loan move away from the club in the January transfer window.

Full-back Moses Odubajo joined Sheffield Wednesday from fellow Championship side Brentford last summer. He came in to bolster the Owls’ defensive ranks but a poor run of form saw him lose his starting 11 spot.

Odubajo had fallen out of favour somewhat with Liam Palmer holding down a spot as Monk’s starting right-back. The emergence of youngster Osaze Urhoghide also saw his chances of nailing down a starting spot hindered.

Now, Odubajo has revealed that in the January transfer window, he was given the chance to make a move away from the club on loan. Speaking to the Sheffield Star, the former Leyton Orient man said Garry Monk would not stand in his way if he wanted to leave on loan. He said:

“I called the gaffer and asked for a meeting. Things were said back and forth and in a nutshell, he told me he wouldn’t stand in my way if I wanted to leave the club on loan.

“Initially I decided to assess my options and have a good think about things. It didn’t take me long to think there was no point continuing to do that when I knew I was good enough to be in the squad and play.”

Odubajo went on to add how the talk with Monk helped motivate him to fight for a place back in the side.

“It made me get my head down and stick at it and try to show everyone what I know I can do on the pitch,” he added.

“I started training well and before I knew it doors were starting to open up in terms of getting back into the starting 11, then there was an injury [to Fox] that brought me back into the team.”

In total, Odubajo has played in 17 games across all competitions for Sheffield Wednesday. With the return of Championship football hopefully coming closer, it will be interesting to see if the full-back is able to earn his place back in Monk’s starting 11.